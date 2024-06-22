Use of AI in farming to be presented in Parliamentary session: Sharad Pawar

Pune: The topic of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in farming will be raised in the upcoming session of Parliament, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday.

Addressing the media alongside his brother Prataprao Pawar and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, the veteran politician highlighted the potential of AI technology in revolutionising agricultural practices.

He claimed the AI method (in farming) has been introduced in Baramati- the Lok Sabha constituency represented by his daughter Supriya Sule -for the first time in the country.