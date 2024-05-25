14-year-old raped, impregnated by relative in Meerut, gives birth to stillborn baby

Meerut (UP): A 14-year-old girl gave birth to a stillborn baby in the vicinity of a government hospital here, after she was allegedly raped by her relative, police said on Friday.

Talking to the media, the family members of the victim have alleged that the doctors at the hospital did not give proper care to her. Following this, the district administration has ordered a probe into the matter.

According to police, a 14-year-old pregnant girl was taken to the Community Health Centre in Sardhana on Friday morning by her family members. She was eight months pregnant and gave birth to a stillborn baby.