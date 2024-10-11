Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

15-year-old boy held for 'raping' teen in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

According to police, the 13-year-old girl's family filed a complaint alleging that the boy had been sexually assaulting her for over a year.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 16:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 16:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerapesexual assaultMeerut

Follow us on :

Follow Us