16-year-old girl raped by acquaintance in UP's Ballia, accused arrested

<p>Ballia: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an acquaintance of her in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in a village under Narhi police station on Saturday when the girl, a student of class 9, was returning from school, they said.</p>.<p>According to police, an acquaintance of her, Arvind Rawat (21) took her to a hotel on the pretext of going for a walk and raped her.</p>.<p>The girl told her mother about the incident after returning home, upon which she lodged a complaint against the accused, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Vir said.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case has been registered against Rawat on late Saturday under sections of rape of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Vir said.</p>.<p>The accused has been detained and further legal action against him is underway, he added. </p>