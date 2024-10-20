Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

16-year-old girl raped by acquaintance in UP's Ballia, accused arrested

The incident took place in a village under Narhi police station on Saturday when the girl, a student of class 9, was returning from school, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 08:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 08:41 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerapeBallia

Follow us on :

Follow Us