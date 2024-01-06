JOIN US
uttar pradesh

2 cow-smugglers injured in encounter with police in UP, constable hit by bullet

Last Updated 06 January 2024, 08:15 IST

Shahjahanpur, UP: Two suspected cow-smugglers were injured during an encounter with police in Shahjahanpur while a policeman was also hit by a bullet, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said the exchange of fire happened late Friday night when police acted on a tip off about the presence of some cow-smugglers in the area with two animals.

When a police team reached the spot, the alleged cow-smugglers opened fire on them and a bullet hit constable Bhura Tomar.

In retaliatory police firing, two cow smugglers -- Rehan Munna and Akhil -- were seriously injured, Meena said.

He said that the two animals were freed by the the police.

The SP said constable Bhura Tomar has been admitted at a medical college.

The two injured smugglers are also undergoing treatment.

(Published 06 January 2024, 08:15 IST)
