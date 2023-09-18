Home
uttar pradesh

20-year-old man arrested for abduction, rape after eloping with minor girl

The 16-year-old girl, a student of a school in Maniyar, was reported to have eloped with Pradeep Chauhan of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 11:45 IST

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

The 16-year-old girl, a student of a school in Maniyar, was reported to have eloped with Pradeep Chauhan of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh. She, however, said in a statement later that she was abducted and raped by Chauhan, police officials said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case has been registered against Chauhan under sections of the IPC and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Circle Officer (Bansdih) Shiv Narain Vaish said police had on September 16 found the girl near the Maniyar bus stand.

He said the accused was arrested on Sunday from Khejuri Morh.

(Published 18 September 2023, 11:45 IST)
