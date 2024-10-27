20-year-old youth, his partner found hanging in forest in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur

<p>Lalitpur: The bodies of a young man and woman, who were in a relationship, were found hanging from a tree in a forest area of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>Villagers informed the police after they spotted the bodies in the Jakhaura area, Circle Officer Abhay Narain Rai said.</p>.<p>A police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for the postmortem, he said.</p>.<p>The victims have been identified as Bhagwachandra (20) and Archana (20), Rai said.</p>.<p>The officer said the duo were in a relationship but Bhagwachandra was allegedly forced to marry another woman recently.</p>.<p>He added that a probe has been launched into the matter. </p>