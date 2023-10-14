24 security personnel convicted by UP court for supplying arms to Naxals, terrorists

Rampur: A local court in Rampur has sentenced 24 security personnel including two from the CRPF to 10 years of imprisonment for supplying arms and ammunition to criminals, Naxalites and terrorists in 2010.

Special Judge EC Act Vijay Kumar held them guilty on Thursday, and delivered the judgement on Friday. All 24 have been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

Additional District Government Counsel Pratap Singh Maurya on Saturday told PTI that the main accused, Yashodanand, a retired sub-inspector of UP Police in Allahabad (Prayagraj), had died during the trial.

Vinod Paswan and Vinesh Kumar – both havaldars in the Central Reserve Police Force – are among those convicted.

The other convicts were Nathiram, a constable, who was posted at Police Training College, Moradabad, constables Ram Kishan Shukla, Ramkripal, Sushil Kumar Mishra, Jitendra Kumar Singh, Rajesh Shahi, Amar Singh, Vansh Lal, Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, Amresh Mishra, Rajesh Kumar, Manish Rai, Vinod Kumar Singh, Om Prakash Singh, Rajya Pal Singh, Loknath, Banwari Lal, Akash, and Dileep Rai.