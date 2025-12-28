Menu
2.89 crore names deleted from voter list in SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh

The officials said that the maximum number of names (12 lakh) were deleted in Lucknow followed by Prayagraj (11 lakh) and Kanpur (nine lakh).
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 19:01 IST
Published 28 December 2025, 19:01 IST
