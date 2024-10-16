3 killed in truck-bike accident in Amethi

<p>Amethi: Three persons were killed on Tuesday when a speeding truck hit a bike here on Jagdishpur-Mohanganj road near Naugarh, police said.</p>.<p>The accident took place in the evening and Raj Kumar (26), Amit Kumar (23) and Akash (25) sustained injuries, they said.</p>.<p>They were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead.</p>.Four killed, two injured in three separate road accidents in Odisha.<p>Bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem, police said.</p>.<p>Police has seized the truck and is trying to arrest the driver who is absconding.</p>