Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

3 killed in truck-bike accident in Amethi

They were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 21:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 21:38 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us