Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

After Mahadevpura, now Mahoba? AAP's Sanjay Singh claims 4,271 voters enrolled in single house in UP district

Singh claimed that in the village where this house is located, there are around 16,000 voters in total, making the alleged anomaly even more serious.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 14:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 14:16 IST
India NewsAAPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSanjay Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us