Allahabad HC asks Mukhtar Ansari's son to place bail plea before regular court

It was alleged in the case that Umar Ansari used fake documents and forged the signatures of his mother Afsa Ansari to get a property released in his favour, which was seized under Gangster Act.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 17:40 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 17:40 IST
