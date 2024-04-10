Allahabad HC sets aside UP govt transfer order issued on day poll code enforced

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has said neither any transfer nor relieving order can be passed without the Election Commission's permission after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

With this, the Lucknow bench set aside a state government order transferring the general manager (water works) on March 16, the day the MCC came into force after the announcement of the polls.

The bench, however, granted liberty to the state to pass fresh transfer order, if it wants to do so, after complying the provisions of MCC.