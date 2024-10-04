Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Amethi Dalit family murder: Opposition slams Yogi Adityanath government over law and order situation

Sunil Kumar, 35, a government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and the couple's two daughters, Drishti and Suni, were shot dead in the Ahorwa Bhawani area of Amethi on Thursday. The brazen wipeout of the Dalit family has drawn widespread denunciation of the state government.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 12:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 12:12 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAmethi

Follow us on :

Follow Us