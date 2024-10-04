Amethi Dalit family murder: Opposition slams Yogi Adityanath government over law and order situation

Sunil Kumar, 35, a government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and the couple's two daughters, Drishti and Suni, were shot dead in the Ahorwa Bhawani area of Amethi on Thursday. The brazen wipeout of the Dalit family has drawn widespread denunciation of the state government.