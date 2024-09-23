Amid Tirupati laddu row, Lucknow's Mankameshwar Temple bans prasad bought from market

After the Tirupati laddu row in Andhra Pradesh, Lucknow's Mankameshwar Temple on Monday, banned offering prasad bought from the market, ANI reported.
Speaking about the Tirupati Prasadam row, Mahant Divya Giri said, "We have taken an initiative in view of the Tirupati Prasadam row. There is always some adulteration in the food products."
She said, "We have banned the prasad bought from outside in the 'Garbh Grih'. We have requested the devotees to bring homemade prasad..."
More to follow...
Published 23 September 2024, 05:27 IST