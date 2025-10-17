Menu
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: Rangoli, 80,000 diyas, selfie points & more; here's what you can witness at Ram Ki Paidi

Twenty "selfie points", based on incidents mentioned in the Ramayana, will be installed at key locations, including Dharampath, Lata Chowk, Ram Ki Paidi, and Ramkatha Park.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 14:31 IST
Published 17 October 2025, 14:31 IST
