Ayodhya Deepotsav: New world record with 26.17 lakh diyas; 2,128 people performing aarti together

Representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records made the announcement after verifying the count of the diyas using drones, a government statement said.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 16:02 IST
Published 19 October 2025, 16:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGuinness World RecordsTrendingDiwali

