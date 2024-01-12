Ayodhya today: Tales from a temple town in the throes of change

I feel it’s difficult to be at the site without the mosque coming to one’s mind.

Back to my visit. Despite presenting my Press ID to the police, entry was denied because even my leather accessories — my belt, my watch strap, and my bag — were deemed impure. To photograph the temple, I needed a pass from the temple trust, which would require a day at least.

Returning to the gate, I stood there with the policemen, looking at the under-construction temple, its pink sandstone, and the dust covering the sunny November sky. Looking at the ID card hanging around my neck, an elderly man mistook me for a temple official. Speaking in Awadhi, he inquired, "Lulla andar hun?" (Is Ram lulla inside?). I said yes and directed him and his wife, standing behind him in a frayed saree and worn-out slippers, to the trust office for Bhog aarti's passes.

Their excitement was cut short. The poor couple had travelled 50 km from the neighbouring Gonda district but did not carry a valid government ID to qualify for entry passes for the aarti. I overheard the old man's interaction with cops, which ended with him saying, "Chala Lulla andar hun, itne bahut hau." (Ram Lulla is inside, that’s enough for me). The couple set back home.

Their resignation underscored a poignant disparity. According to the temple trust, only 30 people can attend the aarti at a time. The majority who could access the noon aarti were city dwellers, fluent in English and equipped with the necessary documents. The less fortunate, like the elderly couple, remained on the periphery.

Family connection

Standing outside the temple felt surreal. This was the same site my uncle visited on a school excursion in the 70s, without any permission or security fuss. This was also the location why my parents came perilously close to death.

I have a connection to this region. My paternal grandparents lived in the erstwhile district of Faizabad in the ’60s and ’70s. My grandfather, a professor of English literature and a young second lieutenant in the NCC, was posted in the sleepy town of Tanda, about 60 km from Ayodhya. Both Tanda and Ayodhya were then parts of Faizabad district. In 2018, Faizabad was renamed Ayodhya Cantt and Tanda is now part of Ambedkar Nagar district. My father, uncle, and aunt had also spent their early and mid-teen years in Faizabad.

During a dinnertime conversation some months ago, my father and uncle remembered Ayodhya as a "calm, tranquil but underdeveloped town". My uncle recalled a school trip from Tanda to Ayodhya in 1978, which included a visit to the Babri mosque. It was about 29 years after Sadhu Abhiram Das, the guru of the current chief priest of Ram temple Satyendra Das, had planted a Ram idol inside the Babri mosque. My uncle, then in Class 4, peered through the iron gates of the mosque at the Ram idol, some 10 feet away. I enquired about his silence on this anecdote so far, to which he responded, "I wasn't keen to mention this. You know what happened there. You must have heard of Huzefa uncle."

Huzefa uncle was a family friend. He was shot dead in Lucknow in the riots that engulfed India after the Babri mosque was demolished in 1992. Another family friend was killed, his throat slit, my father added.

Although the mosque site was disputed for long, it was not until 80s when tensions flared up, culminating in its demolition on December 6, 1992. My parents were vacationing in Goa when they heard the news of a Hindu mob pulling down the Babri mosque. Urged by the hotel staff to leave, they hastily made their way to Bombay (now Mumbai). With no public transport in sight, they took the last bus to Poona (now Pune) and hitched a ride to the outskirts of Thane, where they encountered armed mobs for the first time.

My father said, "We took a local train from Thane but danger lurked there, too. Mobs stood along the tracks, their swords glinting in the afternoon sun. We hid under the seats of the train.” He said it was a miracle that they escaped unhurt.