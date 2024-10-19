Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Bahraich violence: Families of accused get demolition notices

Reports said that residents started vacating the houses themselves on Saturday morning. Visuals on social media showed the people taking out their household items from there.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 09:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 09:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBahraich

Follow us on :

Follow Us