Bahraich violence: Families of accused get demolition notices

<p>Lucknow: Six days after a youth was killed in violence during a Durga idol immersion procession in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, the administration on Saturday served demolition notices to the families of around two dozen accused persons.</p><p>According to sources, demolition notices were pasted on Friday on the houses in Maharajganj town, which was rocked by violence last Sunday, terming them illegal and asking the residents to vacate them within three days, after which the houses will be demolished.</p><p>One of houses on which a demolition notice was pasted belonged to Abdul Hameed, who was among the five main accused persons in the violence. All of them were arrested.</p><p>Reports said that residents started vacating the houses themselves on Saturday morning. Visuals on social media showed the people taking out their household items from there.</p><p>Officials said that demolition notices were pasted only on those houses which were constructed by encroaching government land. "We have asked them to furnish documents showing official permission," said an official in Bahraich on Saturday. </p><p>Sources added that security personnel in strength had been deployed in the area and barricades had been erected in view of possible demolition after the expiry of the notice period.</p><p>A youth, identified as Ram Gopal Mishra, had been shot dead during the violence that broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday night. Around a dozen people suffered injuries in the violence and were admitted to the hospital.</p><p>As many as 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Two police personnel, including the station in-charge of Hardi police station, have also been suspended on charges of laxity.</p><p>Members of another community had taken to the streets after the killing and torched vehicles, houses and shops in Bahraich prompting the police to use force and suspend internet services. </p><p>Two accused persons in the violence were shot at and wounded in an 'encounter' with the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police near Nanpara in Bahraich on Thursday. Three other accused were also arrested by the STF.</p>