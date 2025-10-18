<p>Lucknow: The treasury of the famous Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan was opened after 54 years on Saturday in the presence of the office bearers of the Temple management amid protests by a section of the ‘sevayats’ (the Goswami priests, who are the Temple’s hereditary caretakers responsible for daily rituals).</p><p>The Treasury was opened on the orders of the High Powered Temple Managing Committee, according to the reports.</p> .Protests intensify amid Banke Bihari temple trust row in UP's Vrindavan, Congress lends support to stir.<p>Reports said that one wooden case, three deg (a round shaped utensil used in cooking), three bowls, a ‘parat’ (a large flat plate), a small silver umbrella and a letter dated February 2, 1970 were found there so far. The work of taking out the items was still continuing.</p><p>Reports said that a section of the ‘sevayats’ protested the opening and demanded that the process of taking out the items be shown live to all through a screen to be put up outside.</p> .<p>The team, which opened the locks of the treasury, which was located beneath the sanctum-sanctorum of the Temple, had to face problems also. The team members were rattled after they encountered a snake when the mud was removed and a team of the forest department was called to rescue it.</p><p>According to historians, the treasury of the Temple was opened in 1971. Attempts were made to open it later on but they failed owing to one or the reason.</p><p>Historians say that two incidents of theft were reported in the treasury in 1926 and 1936. The door was later sealed on the directive of the court.</p>