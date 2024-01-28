Barhi Devkaali temple, associated with Lord Ram's birth, new attraction in Ayodhya

Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya told PTI, "The importance of 'Barhi Devkaali' temple is that it was established before Lord Ram. She is the 'kul devi' of Lord Ram. No work is possible without offering prayers to Mother Goddess."

Mitthu Lal, a resident of Gonda district, said, "Whenever I come to Ayodhya, I try my best to visit this temple. It gives me immense satisfaction and inner peace. It also helps me to gear up and face various challenges of life."

Lal also said he would be going to Ayodhya in November and will again visit the temple.