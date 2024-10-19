BJP leader’s son marries Pakistani girl online after visa delay

<p>Lucknow: Despite tense relations between the two countries, cross border love continues to flourish between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-news">India</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>.</p><p>An Indian youth, the son of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> corporator and a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, on Friday married a Pakistani girl online following a delay in getting visa.</p><p>According to the reports, BJP corporator Tehsin Shahid had fixed the marriage of his son Mohammed Abbas Haider with Andaleeb Zahara, who was the daughter of his relative and was a resident of Lahore town in Pakistan, last year.</p>.Deep appetite in Pakistan to improve ties with India: Ex-interim PM of Pak.<p>The groom’s family had applied for visas a year back but could not get them.</p><p>Reports said that the mother of the bride Rana Yasmin Zaidi fell ill a few days back and her condition became critical.</p><p>Since the mother expressed the desire to see her daughter getting married immediately, the two families decided to solemnise the wedding online.</p><p>On Friday, the groom, his family and the guests reached an ‘Imambara’ (a shrine of the Shia community) and in their presence, the wedding was solemnised. The guests witnessed the online wedding on the TV screen. A grand community feast was also organised after the wedding.</p><p>Senior district BJP leaders were present at the wedding ceremony.</p><p>The groom, Mohammed Abbas Haider, appealed to the government to expedite the visa of his bride.</p>