Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar meets UP CM Adityanath over Dasna temple incident

On October 4, members of the Muslim community gathered and allegedly pelted stones at the temple. They were protesting against remarks allegedly made by priest Yati Narsinghanand on Prophet Muhammad.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 01:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 01:48 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

Follow us on :

Follow Us