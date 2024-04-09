Boatmen give strike call against introduction of cruise service in Vrindavan

Mathura (UP): Hundreds of boatmen belonging to the Nishad community have given a strike call against the introduction of a cruise service from Vrindavan's Jugal Ghat in this Uttar Pradesh district.

The boatmen presented a memorandum to Mathura MP Hema Malini at her Omex City residence here on Monday.

The actress-turned-politician, who has been renominated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Mathura constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, assured the boatmen that she would take up the matter with the authorities concerned.

"I will talk to the district administration and see how a balance can be maintained between the interest of the Nishad community and the voyage of the cruise," the MP said.