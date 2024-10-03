Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Bodies of two girls recovered day after they drowned in Ballia

Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 15:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 15:55 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us