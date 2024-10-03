Bodies of two girls recovered day after they drowned in Ballia

<p>Ballia, UP: The bodies of two minor girls who drowned in a ravine here while trying to catch fish were recovered on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>They said Sandhya (11) and Anita (10) fell into the water body in Sasana Bahadurpur village under the Ubhaon police station area on Wednesday afternoon.</p>.One held, juvenile apprehended for brandishing knife at woman in Delhi.<p>Station in-charge Vipin Singh said a search was launched on Wednesday after police were informed about the incident by a friend of the two girls.</p>.<p>"Today morning, the bodies were recovered and later, sent for post-mortem examination," he said.</p>.<p>Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.</p>