Body of the UP man killed in Saudi Arabia brought back after 40 days

<p>Gonda (UP): The body of a man from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district was brought back from Saudi Arabia nearly 40 days after he was allegedly killed, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>Family members of the 40-year-old victim performed the last rites on late Sunday, they said.</p>.<p>Mohammad Shakeel, a resident of Imarti Bisen of Sadar sub-division worked as a goat herder in Saudi Arabia, Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma said.</p>.<p>She said that around 40 days ago, he was allegedly killed by his fellow goat herders using a sharp weapon.</p><p>Initially, the employer told his family members that he died after falling, but the family doubted that it was an accident, Sharma said.</p>.<p>They sought government intervention to bring the body back home, the officer said.</p>.<p>Due to the efforts of Minister of State for External Affairs and local Member of Parliament Kirtivardhan Singh, the body was finally brought back to India, the district magistrate added.</p>.<p>Shakeel's relative Nizamuddin expressed gratitude to the government and the district administration for their assistance.</p>.<p>He said that the minister of state for external affairs intervened in the matter which helped in bringing the body back to India.</p>.<p>He also urged the Foreign Minister to initiate talks with the Saudi Arabian administration to ensure that strict action is taken against the accused. </p>