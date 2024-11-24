Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

BSP to stop contesting bypolls: Mayawati cites 'irregularities in voting'

This came following the bypolls in UP which saw a BSP rout.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 07:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 07:58 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsMayawatiBSPBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us