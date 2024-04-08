BSP's Akash Anand slams UP govt for razing houses of poor with bulldozers

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): BSP leader Akash Anand hit out at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday for razing houses of the poor with bulldozers.

Addressing a public meeting at the Vrindavan Garden here in support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Ghaziabad in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Anand said there is no reason to take pride in such actions.

"The BJP government in the state feels proud to say that it is called the bulldozer government. It is called the bulldozer government because it has demolished the houses of the poor. This is not something to be proud of.