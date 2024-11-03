Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Case of the missing potatoes: UP man calls cops over 250gm vegetable 'theft', demands stringent probe

He insisted they file a “theft” report and demanded an investigation so that the culprit could be held.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 13:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 13:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSocial mediaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us