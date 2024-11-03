Case of the missing potatoes: UP man calls cops over 250gm vegetable 'theft', demands stringent probe

<p>In a recent incident, a man named Vijay Verma from UP’s Hardoi, called the police on the eve of Diwali, upon finding that 250 grams of potatoes were missing from his home, a <em>TOI</em> <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/lucknow/potato-theft-in-uttar-pradesh-drunk-man-calls-police-over-missing-250-grams-of-potatoes-in-hardoi/articleshow/114873936.cms">report</a> said.</p><p>He insisted they file a “theft” report and demanded an investigation so that the culprit could be held.</p><p>UP-112, the emergency helpline number received this unusual potato “theft” call, followed by which police team reached the spot too, only to find out that it was merely 250 grams of potatoes that went missing. This bizarre complaint left the officials quite baffled.</p>.<p>Upon reaching the spot and after questioning he explained to the officers that he had peeled the potatoes for cooking, had left them unattended for a while, and found them missing after he came back. </p><p>Police recorded a short video of their interaction with him which has gone viral on social media.</p><p>In the video verma can be heard saying, “This is what needs to be investigated.” </p><p>Upon further enquiring about his drinking habits, he said, "Yes, I work hard all day and have a small drink in the evening. But this isn't about alcohol; it's about the missing potatoes."</p>