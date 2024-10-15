Home
uttar pradesh

Consensual adulterous relationship from its inception does not amount to rape: Allahabad High Court

The court quashed the criminal proceedings against a man from Moradabad who was accused of raping a woman on the pretext of a promise to marry her.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 05:19 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 05:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Court

