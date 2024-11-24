Cops fire tear gas at stone pelters as UP's Sambhal descends into chaos over mosque survey
This comes after a similar survey of the mosque was carried out on November 19 in the presence of local police, after Senior Advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain filed a petition at a local court claiming that the mosque was in fact a temple.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: An incident of stone pelting took place in Sambhal when a survey team reached Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque. Police used tear gas to control the situation.
On the stone pelting incident in Sambhal, DGP UP Prashant Kumar says "A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court. Some anti-social elements have pelted stones. Police and senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is under control, the police… https://t.co/2kGeeR8FKlpic.twitter.com/WNBnyOPPpL