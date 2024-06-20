Covid-19 norm violation: Bailable warrant issued against AAP's Sanjay Singh for missing court hearing

Sultanpur: An MP-MLA court here on Thursday issued a bailable warrant against AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for not being present for the hearing of a three-year-old case against him for violating Covid-19 norms.

Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Pandey said the Aam Aadmi party leader has missed several hearing in the past and Magistrate Shubham Verma has ordered a bailable warrant against him for his absence.

The case refers to an FIR lodged against Singh on April 13, 2021, the lawyer said. The Rajya Sabha MP is alleged to have held a meeting of the AAP that was attended by 50-60 people in Hasanpur village without permission, Pandey said.