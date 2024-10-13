Criminal wanted in 48 cases killed in encounter in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Bulandshahr: A man wanted in 48 criminal cases and carrying a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with police here in which two police personnel were also injured on Sunday, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident took place when Circle Officer, Anupshahr, police station in-charge Ahaar, and the SWAT team were pursuing two suspects on a motorcycle.</p>.<p>The suspects, upon noticing the police, attempted to flee and opened fire on the officers.</p>.<p>"In the ensuing exchange of fire, one of the suspicious individuals was injured while the other managed to flee. The injured succumbed to injuries while being transported to a hospital. The deceased criminal has been identified as Rajesh," police said in a statement here.</p>.Seeing her photo with two male friends, man hacks wife, mother-in-law to death in Tripura.<p>Rajesh was named in over 48 cases ranging from attempt to murder and causing physical harm lodged against him in several police stations of Bulandshahr and Aligarh.</p>.<p>A reward of Rs 1.5 lakh had been previously announced for Rajesh's arrest.</p>.<p>"In the cross fire with the accused, the station house officer of Ahaar police station Young Bahadur and constable Arif sustained injuries. The circle officer and SWAT team in-charge were also targeted but were protected by their bulletproof jackets," the statement said.</p>.<p>Further investigation into the matter is underway.</p>