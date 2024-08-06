Demolition of platform built for Hari Shankar Tiwari's statue re-ignites Brahmin vs Thakur rivalry in Gorakhpur; SP attempts to woo former

With this issue, the Samajwadi Party intends to make its way into the hearts of Brahmins in the city. However, Akhilesh Yadav who demanded that the platform be reconstructed was allegedly missing when the Tiwari's statue was being unveiled on his birthday. He instead sent SP Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey instead.

While Gorakhnath Mutt's power is at its peak with Adityanath as the chief minister, Tiwari too for considered to be a tall leader in the city.

“Tiwari came to be known as the undisputed leader of Brahmins in eastern UP after he won the 1985 Assembly elections. Since the Chillupar seat is Brahmin-dominated, with the Dalits and Nishads too in good numbers, Tiwari managed to garner support across all three groups," Om Prakash Shukla told The Indian Express.

People of UP still hail Tiwari's contribution in making Haata, his residence, the power center of UP back in the 90s.

However, things changed for Tiwari, who ventured into politics in his student days, when Yogi Adityanath came to power in 2017. In the same year Gorakhpur Police raided the once invincible Haata and arrested six people who were allegedly aides of Tiwari.

Pertaining to the recent issue, the late leader's son Kushal said: “Do we now need permission of the government to breathe? A group of about a dozen pradhans had given an application for the installation of the statue."

Kushal also added that the statue was an initiative of the locals and that his family had no involvement in it.

In response, the BJP has accused SP of "electoral politics" as the saffron party's spokesperson said that there is no place for Brahmins on Samajwadi Party's politics.

