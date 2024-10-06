Depressed over exam failure, youth hangs self in UP village

<p>Ballia, UP: A 24-year-old youth suffering from depression hanged himself from a tree in Sawan village here on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>According to the police, Kaushal Ram, the deceased, had been facing some mental issues over his failing some competitive exam.</p>.<p>His body was spotted hanging from a neem tree from a rope by the villagers who informed the police.</p>.16-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh.<p>Garhwar Police Station SHO Moolchand Chaurasia said his body was sent for post mortem.</p>.<p>He said Kaushal Ram was preparing for several competitive exams for the last many years, but he could not clear them.</p>