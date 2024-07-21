Ex-Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA sentenced to life term for murdering three including SP MLA set to be released on 'good conduct': Report

Former BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Uday Bhan Karwariya, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, is set to be released prematurely for 'good conduct', The Indian Express reported.
The recommendation was made by Prayagraj SSP, the District Magistrate, and a mercy petition committee. Governor Anandiben Patel approved the mercy petition.
The July 19 order stated that Uday Bhan had spent eight years, nine months, and eleven days in jail as of July 30, 2023, and could be released if no other case was pending against him, as per the publication.
On November 4, 2019, a court in Prayagraj had sentenced Uday Bhan (55), his brothers Suraj Bhan and Kapil Muni, and their uncle Ram Chandra, to life imprisonment for murdering a member of Samajwadi Party Jawahar Yadav. The article further states that in 2018, the same court had rejected the state government’s plea to withdraw the murder case.
In 1996 a group of people fired on SP MLA Jawahar Yadav's vehicle with AK-47 rifles in Prayagraj’s Civil Lines area killing him and two others, including his driver Gulab Yadav.
Investigation revealed that the murder was the due to political and business rivalry.
Despite these charges, Uday Bhan won the 2002 and 2007 Assembly elections, contesting on a BJP ticket from the Bara seat in Prayagraj.
Moreover, Bhan’s wife, Neelam Karwariya, contested and won the 2017 Assembly election from the Meja Assembly seat in Prayagraj on a BJP ticket as well.
Vijayma Yadav, Jawahar Yadav’s wife and a four-time MLA, said that she would go to court against the state government's decision.
“If this government releases the convicts of a triple murder case, then they should also release other convicts who are in jail. If the triple murder convicts are released after serving such a short term, what message does the government want to give? I never felt that he had served a life imprisonment in jail,” she said.
