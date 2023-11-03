Eyebrows raised as panel headed by AMU VC shortlists his wife for VC's post

The members objected to him taking part in the process on technical grounds and alleging conflict of interest. The objections were, however, dismissed.

AMU authorities have so far not issued any clarification on this matter officially, but, Peerzada said, "The officiating vice chancellor was not a candidate for vice chancellorship and can chair the meeting and there is no question of conflict of interest, as in the eyes of law, husband and wife are legally independent. Both the Department of Higher Education and the AMU ordinance (Executive) do not bar the spouse of a VC from participating in the voting process."

The five who were selected include: Prof Faizan Mustafa (Vice Chancellor, Chanakya Law University, Patna, and former Vice Chancellor, National Law University, Hyderabad), Prof M U Rabbani (former Dean, Faculty of Medicine, AMU); Prof Naima Khatoon (Principal, Women's College, AMU); Prof Furqan Qamar (Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Rajasthan and first Vice Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh) and Prof Qayyum Husain (Vice Chancellor, Cluster University, Srinagar JK).