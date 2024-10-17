Farmer beats leopard to death with stick in 'self-defence' in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Bijnor, UP: A farmer allegedly killed a leopard after it attacked him in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the Kalagarh area's Bhikkawala village when the farmer, identified as Tegveer Singh (60), was working in his field. The leopard suddenly attacked him, Sunil Rajoura, a forest official, said.</p>.<p>"As the leopard tried to drag Tegveer into the bushes, the farmer fought back, hitting the animal on the head with a stick. The blows from the stick eventually killed the leopard, but Tegveer was severely injured in the attack," Rajoura said.</p>.Man-eater leopard kills woman in Udaipur, eighth victim since September 18.<p>Hearing his cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and took the farmer to a hospital in Kashipur, where he remains in a critical condition, Rajoura added.</p>.<p>The Kalagarh area is located near the Amangarh tiger reserve in Bijnor, adjoining the Corbett National Park. Bijnor has witnessed human-animal conflict in the past too. </p>