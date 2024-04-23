JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Four killed in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr. Sansar Singh said the deceased are yet to be identified.
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 05:02 IST

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): A Delhi-bound bus collided head-on with a truck on the Lucknow-Agra expressway here early Tuesday, leaving four passengers dead and 21 others injured, police said.

There were about 40 passengers in the bus originating from Gorakhpur.

The injured have been admitted to the Shri Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Medical College in Tirwa and those seriously injured have been referred to Kanpur.

Traffic was affected on the road due to the accident.

(Published 23 April 2024, 05:02 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshGorakhpurAccidentRoad accidentLucknowBus accidentExpresswayAgra

