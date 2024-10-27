Home
Four-year-old killed by aunt, 'tantrik' performing 'black magic' in Bareilly

The activities of Savitri, the aunt, were found to be "suspicious" when she refused to allow anyone to enter her home, police said, adding that they took the help of CCTV footage of the area.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 07:57 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 07:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurderblack magicBareilly

