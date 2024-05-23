Gang rape surfaces after three decades, brothers sentenced to 10 years in jail

Naki Hasan (55) and Guddu Hasan (52) were arrested in 2022 after a case was lodged at Sadar Bazar police station on March 4, 2021. They were ordered to undergo a DNA test along with the victim and her son, police said.

According to the police report, the victim was living in the Sadar Bazar area of Shahjahanpur with her sister and brother-in-law in 1994. Naki Hasan, who lived in her locality, entered the house when she was alone and allegedly raped her.

His younger brother Guddu Hasan also raped her. The victim alleged that she was raped by both the accused on multiple occasions.

She had given birth to a boy, who was handed over to a relative and the victim got married. However, her husband left her after he found out about the gang rape.