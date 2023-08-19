Home
uttar pradesh

Ghazipur court rejects Abbas Ansari's bail plea in Land Grab case

The case revolves around fraudulent registration of barren land in the name of Ansari and his mother.
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 09:02 IST

A court here has rejected the bail plea of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari in a case of getting a plot of land registered in his name and that of his mother in a fraudulent manner.

Special judge of the MP-MLA court, Arvind Mishra, on Friday rejected the bail plea of the MLA from Mau who is the son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the prosecution lawyer said.

Narrating the details of the case, the lawyer said Lekhpal Satyapal had on August 19, 2020, lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station alleging that the deed of registration of a barren plot of land in Mohammad Patti under the names of Ravindra Sharma, Shrikant Upadhyay and Nandlal was cancelled by the then district magistrate.

The land was declared barren again but Abbas Ansari and his mother Afsa got it registered in their names in a fraudulent manner, the lawyer added. The case was registered against 12 people.

(Published 19 August 2023, 09:02 IST)
India News Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur Mukhtar Ansari Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party

