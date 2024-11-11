Girl's scalp ripped off after hair gets caught in ferris wheel in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Lucknow: In a horrific incident, a girl's scalp was ripped off after her hair got entangled with a ferris wheel in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, about 150 kilometres from here, police said on Monday.</p><p>The incident happened at a fair at Madhonagar in the Talgram area in the district on Saturday, sources said.</p><p>Reports said that there were several types of swings at the fair and a large number of people from nearby villages had flocked to it.</p><p>The victim, identified as Anuradha, also sat on a ferris wheel along with other children of her village. During the ride, her hair somehow got entangled with the upper rod of the swing.</p>.Mechanic killed, soldier wounded in motorcycle accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur.<p>As the girl cried in pain, her hair continued to get entangled in the swing and by the time the swing came to a halt, her entire scalp had been ripped off. The girl, who was bleeding profusely, fainted.</p><p>She was rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to the PGI in Lucknow after her condition worsened. The doctors said that her condition was critical.</p><p>The swing owner managed to escape from the spot after the incident, sources said. The incident came to light after a video of the same uploaded on social media on Monday which went viral.</p><p>Police said that they were seized of the matter and that it was being investigated. </p><p>Ferris wheels, which are a popular amusement ride, typically consist of several seats or cars that rotate around a large axis. </p>