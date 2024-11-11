Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Girl's scalp ripped off after hair gets caught in ferris wheel in Uttar Pradesh

She was rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to the PGI in Lucknow after her condition worsened. The doctors said that her condition was critical.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 11:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 11:51 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us