Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Growing Muslim population will lead to BJP's exit from Uttar Pradesh in 2027, says SP MLA Mehboob Ali

The 72-year-old sixth-term MLA from Amroha made the remarks during a party event with video clips of his speech circulating on social media.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 11:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 11:03 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us