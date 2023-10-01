Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Guard's gun goes off 'accidentally' during scuffle with cop at post office in Uttar Pradesh, no one injured

Constable Chandramani posted at Police Lines, Pilibhit had gone to the GPO along with his wife to get the Aadhaar cards of their children made.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 05:31 IST

Follow Us

Panic gripped the General Post Office (GPO) on Saturday after the gun of a guard posted there 'accidentally' went off during a scuffle with a police constable, officials said.

Constable Chandramani posted at Police Lines, Pilibhit had gone to the GPO along with his wife to get the Aadhaar cards of their children made. During his visit, he had a scuffle with the guard posted there, Rajendra, who is an ex-serviceman, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Ranjan said.

During the scuffle, Rajendra's gun 'accidentally' went off and the bullet hit the ceiling of the GPO, the ASP said.

Later, both Chandramani and Rajendra were brought to the police station. Detailed information about the incident is being gathered and a report has also been sent to the officials concerned to cancel Rajendra's arms licence, Ranjan said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 October 2023, 05:31 IST)
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT