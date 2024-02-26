Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Big victory for Sanatan Dharma, says Hindu side as Allahabad HC upholds decision to allow 'puja'
The Allahabad High Court on Monday upheld Varanasi court's order allowing ‘Puja’ inside the ‘Vyas ka Tehkhana’. The Varanasi district court had on January 31 ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque. Track latest updates of the Gyanvapi Mosque Case verdict, only with DH!
Last Updated 26 February 2024, 05:09 IST
Highlights
04:4826 Feb 2024
Allahabad high court upholds the Varanasi district court's order allowing the Hindu side to pray in the Vyas Tehkhana of Gyanvapi. The high court dismissed the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee's plea against the district court's order.
04:3626 Feb 2024
The Allahabad High Court had on Feb 15 reserved its order on a plea challenging the Varanasi district court's decision to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.
04:3626 Feb 2024
Varanasi court to hear plea against Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi cellar on February 28
This is a big victory for our Sanatan Dharma: Advocate Prabhash Pandey
"The judge dismissed the pleas that the Muslim side had filed against the District Judge's order...It means that the puja will continue as it is. District Magistrate will continue as the Receiver of the 'tehkhana'...This is a big victory for our Sanatan Dharma...They (Muslim side) can go for a review of the decision. Puja will continue."
We welcome the order passed by the honourable Allahabad High Court: advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing Hindu side
The crux of the matter is that the ongoing puja in the 'Vyas Tehkhana' of Gyanvapi complex will continue, says Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side
Allahabad high court upholds the Varanasi district court's order allowing the Hindu side to pray in the Vyas Tehkhana of Gyanvapi. The high court dismissed the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee's plea against the district court's order.
Allahabad HC dismisses mosque committee's challenge against allowing 'Puja' inside Vyas Tehkhana
Allahabad high court to deliver verdict at around 10 am today
BJP stir in Karnataka Assembly over Ramanagar lawyer’s post on Gyanvapi judge
Expressing disappointment over the government’s reply on the protest by advocates in Ramanagar, members of the BJP staged a protest in the Well of the Assembly last week.
The demanded that the local police sub inspector (PSI) should be suspended and action taken against an advocate who posted on social media a defamatory statement on the judge who delivered the judgment in the Gyanvapi mosque case.
Read more
The Allahabad High Court had on Feb 15 reserved its order on a plea challenging the Varanasi district court's decision to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal heard the appeal filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, and reserved its order, committee's lawyer S F A Naqvi said.
Varanasi court to hear plea against Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi cellar on February 28
A Varanasi court on Thursday fixed February 28 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's plea against the recently allowed puja in a cellar of the mosque, the Hindu side counsel said.
The Varanasi district court had on January 31 ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.
The mosque committee moved the court challenging the verdict.
Advocate M M Yadav said Additional District Judge Anil Kumar has fixed February 28 for the hearing.
(Published 26 February 2024, 04:38 IST)