Hathras stampede: Anyone who created chaos will not be spared, says 'Bhole Baba'

In the recent incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, 121 devotees were killed in a stampede at a 'satsang' (religious congregation). Now in a video statement, Surajpal also known as 'Bhole Baba' has expressed his condolences.
"I am deeply saddened after the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared. Through my lawyer A P Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives," he said as reported by ANI.
The main accused in the case, Dev Prakash Madhukar, who was the 'chief sevadar' of Bhole Baba and carried a cash reward of Rs one lakh, surrendered before the Delhi police late on Friday night.
More to follow...
Published 06 July 2024, 02:28 IST