Hathras stampede: SIT says organisers of 'satsang' responsible for tragedy

Four days after the SIT probing the stampede in Hathras, that killed 121, said that the team had recorded 90 statements, the investigating officials on Tuesday (July 9) submitted a report stating that the committee which organised the 'satsang' was responsible for calling more people than the permitted number at the venue in Uttar Pradesh.
According to ANI, the Special Investigating Team has also highlighted in its report that the organisers did not make adequate arrangements for the gathering, and had not inspected the spot. The report has been submitted to the government.
While Bhole Baba, the former UP cop-turned-godman who was holding the 'satsang' remains elusive, key accused Dev Prakash Madhukar surrendered to the Delhi police.
Published 09 July 2024, 03:38 IST