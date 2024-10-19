Home
Hindu seers demand deployment of only ‘sanatani’ officers at Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Giri also said that entry should be allowed inside the Mela area only after checking the identity cards of the people to ensure that only ‘sanatani’ people could enter it.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 08:49 IST


