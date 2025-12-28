<p>Lucknow: People addicted to alcohol are usually sent to rehab centres for treatment but an Uttar Pradesh minister has prescribed an altogether different line of therapy to treat the alcoholics.</p><p>The minister has advised the women to hit their husbands with sticks if they did not stop drinking.</p><p>Going a step further, the minister gave his own example to substantiate his claim. ‘’I was addicted to alcohol. My wife once hit me with sticks when I returned home in an inebriated condition. I stopped drinking since then,’’ UP minister of labour and employment Manohar Lala Panth said.</p> .Woman murders alcholic husband in Tamil Nadu's Erode.<p>Addressing a gathering of women at Hasera village in the state’s Lalitpur district on Saturday, Panth asked them to always keep sticks with them to deal with drunkard husbands.</p><p>‘’Hit them with sticks and throw them out of the house. they will stop drinking after that,’’ the minister told the gathering.</p> .Even small amounts of alcohol increase oral cavity cancer risk.<p>It was not immediately clear if the women heeded the minister’s advice.</p><p>Panth was in the news earlier also when a video purportedly showed him dancing on a popular Bollywood song at a wedding event. He had then said that he danced after the people requested him to do so.</p>